Pulmonx Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

Pulmonx Corporation will release Q1 2025 financial results on April 30, with a conference call scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT.

Quiver AI Summary

Pulmonx Corporation announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on April 30, 2025, after market close. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results, with a live and archived webcast available on their website. Pulmonx is known for its minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including products like the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, which has received FDA pre-market approval and is a key treatment for patients with severe emphysema. The company promotes improved patient outcomes through its innovative technologies and is recognized as a leader in the field.

Pulmonx is releasing its financial results for Q1 2025, providing transparency to investors and stakeholders about the company's performance.

The upcoming conference call allows for direct engagement with management, fostering investor relations and confidence in the company's strategic direction.

Pulmonx is recognized as a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, underscoring its innovative position in the healthcare market.

The Zephyr Valve's designation as a "breakthrough device" by the FDA highlights its significance in treating severe emphysema, potentially enhancing the company's credibility and attracting more interest from healthcare professionals and patients.

Delay in financial results announcement may raise investor concerns over the company's financial performance and transparency.

When will Pulmonx release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Pulmonx will release its financial results for Q1 2025 on April 30, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the Pulmonx conference call scheduled?

The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on April 30, 2025.

How can I access the Pulmonx conference call?

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the "Investors" section of the Pulmonx website.

What is the purpose of the Zephyr Valve?

The Zephyr Valve is designed to treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who remain symptomatic despite medical management.

Where can I find more information about Pulmonx products?

More information about Pulmonx products can be found on their official website at www.Pulmonx.com.

$LUNG Insider Trading Activity

$LUNG insiders have traded $LUNG stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENDON E. III FRENCH has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $908,711 .

. DAVID AARON LEHMAN (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 27,852 shares for an estimated $204,927 .

. STEVEN S. WILLIAMSON (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 27,689 shares for an estimated $197,699

MEHUL JOSHI (Chief Financial Officer & PAO) sold 14,384 shares for an estimated $102,414

GEOFFREY BERAN ROSE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 10,155 shares for an estimated $68,258.

$LUNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $LUNG stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LUNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUNG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after the close of trading on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.





A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at



https://investors.pulmonx.com/



About Pulmonx Corporation







Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx’s Zephyr



®



Endobronchial Valve, Chartis



®



Pulmonary Assessment System, LungTraX



™



Platform, and StratX



®



Lung Analysis Report are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit



www.Pulmonx.com



Contact







Brian Johnston





Laine Morgan





Gilmartin Group







investors@pulmonx.com





