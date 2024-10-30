Pulmonx backs FY24 revenue view $81M-$84M, consensus $82.63M

The company said, “The Company now expects gross margin for the full year 2024 to be approximately 74%. Pulmonx (LUNG) now expects total operating expenses for the full year 2024 to fall within the range of $122 million to $124 million, inclusive of approximately $22 million of non-cash stock-based compensation.”

