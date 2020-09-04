Pulmonx, which makes minimally invasive medical devices for emphysema, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering. The company previously filed to raise $86 million in February 2020 but withdrew the following May after raising $66 million privately.



Pulmonx's Zephyr Valve, a severe emphysema treatment device, received pre-market approval in 2018 and is now commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 80,000 valves used to treat more than 20,000 patients through June 30, 2020.



The Redwood City, CA-based company was founded in 1995 and booked $32 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LUNG. Pulmonx filed confidentially on August 18, 2020. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and Canaccord Genuity are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Pulmonary medical device maker Pulmonx refiles for an $86 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.