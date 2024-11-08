Pulmatrix sees cash runway into 4Q26

The Company’s total cash and cash equivalents balance as of September 30, 2024, was $10.8 million. The Company anticipates that its cash position, based on operational efficiencies and prioritization of spending, is sufficient to fund its operations into the fourth quarter of 2026.

