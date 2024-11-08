News & Insights

Pulmatrix reports Q3 EPS (71c) vs. ($1.03) last year

November 08, 2024 — 10:35 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $366,000 vs. $1.8M last year .Peter Ludlum, Interim CEO of Pulmatrix (PULM), commented, “Our focus in the third quarter has been to continue our cost saving measures, complete the wind down activities for the Phase 2b study for PUR1900 and close the transactions with MannKind. Repositioning ourselves as a virtual company has allowed us to improve our balance sheet and continue to focus on strategic alternatives that leverage the potential of PUR3100 and our iSPERSE technology.”

