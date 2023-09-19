News & Insights

Pulmatrix Receives Study May Proceed Letter From FDA For Phase 2 Study To Evaluate PUR3100

September 19, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) announced the FDA has accepted the PUR3100 investigational new drug application and the company has received a study may proceed letter for a phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single event study to evaluate PUR3100 in the acute treatment of Migraine. The PUR3100 formulation uses Pulmatrix's dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE to deliver DHE via oral inhalation using a dry powder inhaler.

Ted Raad, CEO of Pulmatrix, said: "We are currently pursuing options to advance PUR3100 into a Phase 2 clinical trial to investigate PUR3100 efficacy, safety, tolerability in treating acute migraine subjects."

Shares of Pulmatrix are up 9% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
