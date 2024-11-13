News & Insights

Stocks

Pulmatrix announces merger agreement with Cullgen

November 13, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Pulmatrix (PULM) announced a merger agreement with Cullgen, a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying its proprietary targeted protein degradation uSMITE platform to discover and advance therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Cullgen utilizes its proprietary technology platform, uSMITE, featuring novel E3 ligands, to build the next generation of targeted protein degraders and degrader-antibody conjugates. Subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement, and upon the closing of the merger, pre-merger Pulmatrix stockholders are expected to own approximately 3.6% of the combined company, and pre-merger Cullgen stockholders are expected to own approximately 96.4% of the combined company which will operate under the name Cullgen Inc., be headquartered in San Diego, CA and trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Pulmatrix stockholders will also receive a special cash dividend to the extent that Pulmatrix’s net cash at closing exceeds $2.5M, subject to certain adjustments. The transaction is expected to close by the end of March 2025, subject to obtaining stockholder and CSRC approval.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PULM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PULM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.