Pulmatrix announces merger agreement with Cullgen

Pulmatrix (PULM) announced a merger agreement with Cullgen, a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying its proprietary targeted protein degradation uSMITE platform to discover and advance therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Cullgen utilizes its proprietary technology platform, uSMITE, featuring novel E3 ligands, to build the next generation of targeted protein degraders and degrader-antibody conjugates. Subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement, and upon the closing of the merger, pre-merger Pulmatrix stockholders are expected to own approximately 3.6% of the combined company, and pre-merger Cullgen stockholders are expected to own approximately 96.4% of the combined company which will operate under the name Cullgen Inc., be headquartered in San Diego, CA and trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Pulmatrix stockholders will also receive a special cash dividend to the extent that Pulmatrix’s net cash at closing exceeds $2.5M, subject to certain adjustments. The transaction is expected to close by the end of March 2025, subject to obtaining stockholder and CSRC approval.

