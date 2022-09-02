Pulling back 9.1% this week, Viavi Solutions' NASDAQ:VIAV) five-year decline in earnings may be coming into investors focus

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 37% over five years, which is below the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 19% in that time.

Although Viavi Solutions has shed US$312m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Viavi Solutions' earnings per share are down 37% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

On the other hand, Viavi Solutions' revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 9.2% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:VIAV Earnings and Revenue Growth September 2nd 2022

A Different Perspective

Viavi Solutions shareholders are down 19% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -18%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 6% per year over half a decade. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Viavi Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Viavi Solutions that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

