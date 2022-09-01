Pulling back 6.3% this week, Hilton Grand Vacations' NYSE:HGV) three-year decline in earnings may be coming into investors focus

It hasn't been the best quarter for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. In contrast the stock is up over the last three years. However, it's unlikely many shareholders are elated with the share price gain of 22% over that time, given the rising market.

Although Hilton Grand Vacations has shed US$320m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Hilton Grand Vacations moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:HGV Earnings Per Share Growth September 1st 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Hilton Grand Vacations' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Hilton Grand Vacations shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 7.6% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 17%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hilton Grand Vacations better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Hilton Grand Vacations has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Hilton Grand Vacations is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

