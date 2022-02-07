Pulling back 3.7% this week, Lancaster Colony's NASDAQ:LANC) five-year decline in earnings may be coming into investors focus

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) share price is up 15% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 15% in the last year.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.7%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Lancaster Colony's earnings per share are down 1.1% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Since EPS is down a bit, and the share price is up, it's probably that the market previously had some concerns about the company, but the reality has been better than feared. Having said that, if the EPS falls continue we'd be surprised to see a sustained increase in share price.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:LANC Earnings Per Share Growth February 7th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Lancaster Colony's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Lancaster Colony the TSR over the last 5 years was 25%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Lancaster Colony shareholders are down 13% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 5.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Lancaster Colony by clicking this link.

