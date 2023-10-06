Pullback for Cattle Market

Live cattle futures continue to pull away from their recent all time highs as the Thursday session ended with 22 to 77 cent losses. That has the Dec contract $7 under the LoC high. Feeder cattle also faded on the day, settling $0.12 to $1 weaker. The Nov contract is about $10 under the LoC high. Thursday’s cash market was shown from $182 to $184. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 45 cents on 10/04 to $251.45.

Weekly Export Sales data had 13,324 MT of beef sold during the week that ended 9/28. That was a 3-wk low. South Korea, Japan, and China were the top buyers for the week. The report had beef shipments at 15,084 MT for the week, bringing the yearly total to 615,208 MT.

Census data showed 259.5m lbs of beef exports for the month of August. That was down from last year’s 325.4m lb record, but was up 8% from July shipments. The YTD total was 2.08 billion lbs through August.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed a mixed afternoon, as Choice increased $1 to $297.76 cwt. and Select dropped another 10c to $274.77 cwt. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 499,000 head. That is 6k below last week and 15k head lighter yr/yr.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $181.950, down $0.250,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $185.375, down $0.650,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $189.600, down $0.775,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.500, down $0.275

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.300, down $0.125

