Puerto Rico to receive about $4 billion in federal education pandemic relief funds

June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Education Department said on Monday that Puerto Rico will receive about $4 billion in federal education pandemic relief funds to help boost its fight against COVID-19.

The additional funds available as of Monday include $2 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act; $1.2 billion from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSA); and $662 million in FY 2020 program grants, the Education Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

