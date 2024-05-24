News & Insights

Pu’er Lancang Secures Loan to Fortify Capital

May 24, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. (HK:6911) has released an update.

Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. has secured a RMB24.3 million term loan from the Agricultural Bank of China to bolster its working capital and improve its financial structure. The loan, backed by the company’s substantial Pu’er tea inventory, aims to diversify funding sources and optimize liabilities. The transaction terms were deemed fair after thorough negotiations and are in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

