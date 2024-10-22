News & Insights

Stocks

PUDO Inc. Strengthens Board with New Appointment

October 22, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PUDO Inc (TSE:PDO) has released an update.

PUDO Inc. has announced the appointment of Peter Whitcomb to its Board of Directors, aiming to leverage his experience with large retailers to expand its client base in Canada and the U.S. This move aligns with PUDO’s strategy to enhance its independent parcel pick-up and drop-off network, offering competitive and efficient last-mile logistics solutions.

For further insights into TSE:PDO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.