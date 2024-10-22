PUDO Inc. Strengthens Board with New Appointment

PUDO Inc (TSE:PDO) has released an update.

PUDO Inc. has announced the appointment of Peter Whitcomb to its Board of Directors, aiming to leverage his experience with large retailers to expand its client base in Canada and the U.S. This move aligns with PUDO’s strategy to enhance its independent parcel pick-up and drop-off network, offering competitive and efficient last-mile logistics solutions.

