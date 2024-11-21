PubMatic, Xumo partner to expand programmatic advertising

Xumo, a streaming platform joint venture between Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter (CHTR), and PubMatic (PUBM), announced a partnership today to make Xumo’s premium inventory programmatically available to advertisers via PubMatic. As the digital advertising ecosystem becomes more crowded and convoluted, advertisers are calling for the data-driven insights and signals necessary to optimize their media investment. With this collaboration, advertisers can unlock unprecedented reach and targeting capabilities across Xumo properties, strengthened by PubMatic’s robust supply path optimization relationships with buyers.

