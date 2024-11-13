News & Insights

Stocks
PUBM

PubMatic target raised, removed from ‘Tactical Outperform’ list at Evercore

November 13, 2024 — 08:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on PubMatic (PUBM) to $22 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following what the firm calls “Beat & Bracket” Q3 EPS results and the firm has removed the stock from its “Tactical Outperform” list with shares having risen about 3% in after-market trading. The firm’s long-term thesis remains unchanged and it views year-to-date underperformance as a buying opportunity ahead of FY25 catalyst path, the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PUBM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PUBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.