PubMatic signed as adtech partner by X, Business Insider says

November 19, 2024 — 03:05 pm EST

As Elon Musk’s X looks to outside companies to help boost ad revenue it has signed up adtech company PubMatic (PUBM) as an authorized seller of its ads, reported Business Insider. A spokesperson for PubMatic declined to comment, but pointed BI to comments about the partnership with X made by the adtech company’s chief executive, Rajeev Goel, on itsearnings calllast week, according to Insider’s Lara O’Reilly.

