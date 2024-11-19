PubMatic signed as adtech partner by X, Business Insider says

As Elon Musk’s X looks to outside companies to help boost ad revenue it has signed up adtech company PubMatic (PUBM) as an authorized seller of its ads, reported Business Insider. A spokesperson for PubMatic declined to comment, but pointed BI to comments about the partnership with X made by the adtech company’s chief executive, Rajeev Goel, on itsearnings calllast week, according to Insider’s Lara O’Reilly.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PUBM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.