PubMatic sees Q4 revenue $86M-$90M, consensus $89.93M

Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $34M-$37M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PUBM:
- PUBM Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- What Wall Street is saying about Alphabet ahead of earnings
- Benchmark adtech analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.