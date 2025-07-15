PubMatic to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Webcast on August 11

PubMatic will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 11, followed by a webcast discussion.

PubMatic, Inc. will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 11, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, the company will host a webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the results, which will be accessible through its Investor Relations website. PubMatic is an independent technology firm focused on enhancing digital advertising through its sell-side platform, enabling content creators to manage their inventory effectively and improve monetization for marketers. The company has been operating since 2006 and emphasizes real-time data processing and programmatic innovation to foster a transparent digital advertising ecosystem.

Potential Positives

Announcement of Q2 2025 financial results date enhances transparency and accountability to investors.

Webcast scheduled for discussing financial results allows for direct engagement with the investment community.

Emphasis on the company's role as an independent technology provider highlights its market position and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

Specific financial performance details for the second quarter of 2025 are not disclosed in advance, which may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's performance.



The press release does not provide any forward-looking statements or guidance, potentially signaling a lack of confidence in future performance or addressing current market challenges.



Absence of any significant new initiatives or strategic developments mentioned, which may imply stagnation or lack of growth prospects in a competitive market.

FAQ

What is the date of PubMatic's Q2 2025 earnings release?

PubMatic will release its financial results for Q2 2025 on August 11, 2025.

What time is the PubMatic earnings webcast?

The earnings webcast will take place at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on August 11, 2025.

Where can I watch the PubMatic webcast?

The webcast can be accessed from the News & Events section of PubMatic’s Investor Relations website.

What information will be discussed during the earnings webcast?

The webcast will discuss PubMatic’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

How long has PubMatic been delivering digital advertising solutions?

PubMatic has been delivering digital advertising solutions since its founding in 2006.

$PUBM Insider Trading Activity

$PUBM insiders have traded $PUBM stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PUBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJEEV K. GOEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 323,214 shares for an estimated $3,712,394 .

. STEVEN PANTELICK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 77,733 shares for an estimated $855,021 .

. MUKUL KUMAR (PRESIDENT, ENGINEERING) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,767 shares for an estimated $233,223 .

. PAULINA KLIMENKO (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,771 shares for an estimated $173,312 .

. AMAR K. GOEL (CHAIRMAN, CHIEF INNOVATION OFF) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,768 shares for an estimated $146,667 .

. ANDREW WOODS (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,986 shares for an estimated $113,111 .

. LISA GIMBEL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,349 shares for an estimated $43,525.

$PUBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $PUBM stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PUBM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PUBM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

$PUBM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PUBM recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PUBM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Martinuzzi from Lake Street set a target price of $19.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $14.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Ronald Josey from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $61.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $15.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 01/27/2025

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after market close on Monday, August 11, 2025. On that day, PubMatic will host a webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results.







What: PubMatic’s Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast



When: Monday, August 11, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)



Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the News & Events section of PubMatic’s Investor Relations website:



https://investors.pubmatic.com















PubMatic is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic’s infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, PubMatic improves outcomes for its customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.



