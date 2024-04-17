PubMatic (PUBM) Expands Digital Ad Footprint With GroupM

PubMatic PUBM is expanding its footprint in the digital advertising landscape with its recent collaboration with GroupM, the media investment arm of WPP.



The collaboration provides advertisers with cohort-based modeling capabilities powered by a distributed AI model developed by Resolve, a Choreograph company, to enable scalable targeting across multiple publishers, ensuring privacy-first ad buying at scale.



By seamlessly integrating this proprietary technology into the PubMatic SSP (Sell-Side-Platform), the technology uses impression-level data to generate privacy-compliant audience segments. This ensures sustainable scalability for both buyers and sellers, without the need for moving or sharing personal data during the buying process.



With a commitment to data protection and insight-driven advertising, PubMatic continues to lead the charge in addressing the evolving challenges within the digital media ecosystem, empowering brands, and publishers to navigate the future of online advertising with transparency and integrity.

PubMatic, Inc. Price and Consensus

PubMatic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PubMatic, Inc. Quote

PubMatic’s Expanding Portfolio Aids Prospect

PubMatic’s share has gained 33.2% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 9%. The uptick can be attributed to PUBM’s expansion into the evolving digital advertising landscape.



PubMatic also expanded its portfolio by empowering publishers and buyers with alternative signals and facilitating daily transactions of billions of ad impressions, with nearly 80% beyond cookies.



PubMatic’s robust network of partners, which include Comcast CMCSA, Maplebear CART and Roblox RBLX, has been a key catalyst.



PUBM’s partnership with Comcast Division Freewheel allows PubMatic's Activate to have direct access to premium publisher-connected television ad inventory through FreeWheel, enhancing ad buyers' transactions and providing FreeWheel publishers with unique campaign budgets.

PUBM collaborated with Maplebear, also known as Instacart, to integrate first-party retail media data for programmatic advertising, allowing brands like Mars to increase return on investment through connected TV (CTV) and premium video campaigns, leveraging PubMatic’s Convert platform and Activate functionalities.



PubMatic also recently announced its partnership with Roblox to enable programmatic media buying of Roblox’s video advertising inventory, offering brands access to its 71 million daily active users, half of which are Gen Z, while ensuring ad safety and transparency.



In fourth-quarter 2023, PubMatic achieved 9% growth in active publishers on its platform, successfully monetizing inventory from more than 1,800 global publishers and app developers.



For the first quarter of 2024, This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company expects revenues between $61 million and $63 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter is pegged at $62.29 million, indicating an increase of 12.42% year over year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

