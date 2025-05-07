PubMatic Launches Upgraded AI-Powered Buyer Platform to Enhance Media Buying Efficiency

PubMatic launched an AI-powered buyer platform for streamlined media buying, enhancing efficiency and transparency in advertising.

Full Release



NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, a leader in digital advertising technology, today announced the launch of its upgraded solution suite for buyers, powered by generative AI. PubMatic’s buyer platform streamlines every stage of the media buying process – from audience and inventory discovery and forecasting to curation, activation, and performance optimization. It is the only solution with direct access to nearly the entire open internet – 1,900 premium publishers, privacy-safe audience data from 190 data partners, and over 821 billion daily ad impressions.





The buyer-facing platform combines proprietary supply-side intelligence with AI-powered buying tools, and by uniquely combining direct SSP access with seamless campaign activation capabilities, it offers supply-path transparency unavailable to DSPs. This is critical at a time when buyers demand greater control over and visibility into where and how their media dollars are spent.





Announced on the two-year anniversary of PubMatic’s



Activate



product launch, this marks a milestone in PubMatic’s evolution from a traditional SSP into an innovative end-to-end technology company powering the future of programmatic advertising on the open internet. With Gen AI at its core, PubMatic’s buyer suite addresses an array of inefficiencies around supply paths, workflows, inventory discovery, audience strategy, and optimization.







New Capabilities of the Upgraded Platform Include:











AI-Driven Efficiency



: In PubMatic’s Gen AI-powered marketplace, buyers will describe their campaign goals, audience strategy, or inventory needs using natural language. The platform will instantly surface or create curated deals while built-in forecasting tools will recommend optimal budgets and bid CPMs to maximize performance, resulting in faster deal creation and more predictable, high-performing outcomes.



: In PubMatic’s Gen AI-powered marketplace, buyers will describe their campaign goals, audience strategy, or inventory needs using natural language. The platform will instantly surface or create curated deals while built-in forecasting tools will recommend optimal budgets and bid CPMs to maximize performance, resulting in faster deal creation and more predictable, high-performing outcomes.





Unified Activation & Insights:



Buyers will seamlessly activate curated deals through PubMatic’s Activate platform or their DSP of choice while benefiting from real-time supply insights.



Buyers will seamlessly activate curated deals through PubMatic’s Activate platform or their DSP of choice while benefiting from real-time supply insights.





Omnichannel Scale:



Buyers will tap into premium streaming and omnichannel inventory across connected TVs, mobile apps and browsers, enriched with audience data from PubMatic’s



Connect



platform to drive better targeting and efficiency.



Buyers will tap into premium streaming and omnichannel inventory across connected TVs, mobile apps and browsers, enriched with audience data from PubMatic’s Connect platform to drive better targeting and efficiency.





Real-Time, Always-On Optimization



: PubMatic’s Gen AI monitoring agent will proactively track campaign and deal performance 24/7, surfacing actionable insights and optimization recommendations to ensure delivery goals are met. This always-on intelligence will reduce manual efforts, flag issues before they impact outcomes, and free up traders to focus on higher-value strategic tasks.



: PubMatic’s Gen AI monitoring agent will proactively track campaign and deal performance 24/7, surfacing actionable insights and optimization recommendations to ensure delivery goals are met. This always-on intelligence will reduce manual efforts, flag issues before they impact outcomes, and free up traders to focus on higher-value strategic tasks.





Privacy-First Approach:



The platform will ensure compliance with privacy regulations while leveraging first-party data for precision targeting, addressing the growing demand for privacy-conscious advertising solutions.











“Our goal is to give media buyers a smarter, faster path to campaign performance,” said Kyle Dozeman, Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, at PubMatic. “We’ve embedded Generative AI into the entire PubMatic experience, integrating the technology seamlessly into our proven tools – Activate, Connect, and our SSP – unlocking the full potential of data-driven decision-making, while bringing buyers closer to high-quality, performant supply that reaches across the breadth of the open internet. Early adopters of our buy-side tools have already seen remarkable improvements in campaign efficiency and ROI, and we’re excited to continue driving innovation in partnership with leading agencies and advertisers."





Currently in beta testing with long-standing partners, the combined suite has strong support from industry leaders. GroupM, a global partner and early adopter of PubMatic’s Activate platform, which delivered a



126% incremental sales lift



for a client, implements PubMatic’s buy-side solutions worldwide. Andrew Meaden, Global Head of Investment at GroupM expressed enthusiasm for the new platform:



"



Our long-standing partnership with PubMatic is based on a shared commitment to privacy-first, AI-powered innovation and helps us stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. PubMatic’s new unified platform will help us deliver smarter, more efficient campaigns for our clients, bringing together discovery, curation and activation in a single easy-to-use solution.”





Publishers also stand to gain from the platform’s success. By leveraging machine learning and curated deals, the platform helps publishers maximize yield, increase fill rates, and maintain control over inventory quality and pricing. Integration with first-party data and commerce media networks empowers publishers to deliver targeted, privacy-compliant advertising experiences that drive incremental revenue and long-term growth. PubMatic’s integrated supply chain brings buyers and sellers closer together, reduces complexity, and ensures more value flows directly to publishers.





As the industry moves toward a fully integrated supply chain, PubMatic’s buyer platform emerges as a critical nexus – scaling partnerships and AI-driven innovation across curation, activation and measurement to unlock ecosystem-wide collaboration. PubMatic’s curation partner Attain, whose transaction insights power precision targeting and will be available immediately to buyers on the platform, highlights the platform’s opportunity: “PubMatic’s AI-first platform represents an exciting vision for aligning ad spend with curated purchasing behavior”, said Dave Constantino, SVP at Attain. “By integrating real-time transaction data directly into deal curation and activation workflows, buyers gain an unprecedented ability to target high-intent audiences while measuring and optimizing for true business outcomes. This is the future of technology-first, performance-driven programmatic, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”





To preview the new platform’s user experience, click to watch the video below:







https://vimeo.com/1082017337/63a02d270b?ts=0&share=copy







For more information about PubMatic’s enhanced buyer suite or partnership opportunities, please visit:



www.pubmatic.com/buyers









About PubMatic:







PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.







Press Contact:







Ashley Jacobson, Director of Corporate Marketing,



press@pubmatic.com







Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic,



pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com







A video accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a21bf614-d202-4e4f-a765-c3dca0defe02





