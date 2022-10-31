PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) closed at $17.40, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.03% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.71% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PubMatic, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect PubMatic, Inc. to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $66.88 million, up 15.13% from the year-ago period.

PUBM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $278.63 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.35% and +22.8%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PubMatic, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PubMatic, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PubMatic, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.61.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.