PubMatic EPS Beats, Revenue Falls Short

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM), a key player in the digital advertising technology space, recently released its earnings for Q4 2024 on February 27, 2025. The company reported a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41, which exceeded analyst expectations of $0.23. However, revenue of $85.5 million fell short of both analyst estimates of $88 million and management's guidance range of $86 million to $90 million. Overall, the quarter presented a mixed performance, highlighted by strong growth in connected television (CTV) and omnichannel video, yet tempered by challenges related to demand-side platform (DSP) buyers.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change Non-GAAP EPS $0.41 $0.23 $0.45 -8.9% Revenue $85.5M $88M $84.6M +1.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 44% N/A 46% -2 pp Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $18.0M N/A $28.7M -37.1%

Business Overview and Recent Focus

PubMatic operates a cloud infrastructure platform, enabling efficient and cost-effective digital advertising transactions. The company's proprietary platform gives it an edge over competitors using public cloud systems by offering cost savings and adaptability. Recently, PubMatic focused on expanding its dominance in connected television (CTV) and mobile app channels. Key success factors include technological infrastructure efficiency, regulatory compliance, strategic partnerships, innovation, and a robust market position.

Throughout the past year, PubMatic capitalized on its strengths by forging significant partnerships with major brands such as Roku and Disney+ Hotstar. Innovation continues to be a central pillar, with the development of AI-driven products like the Creative Category Manager to optimize ad placement and effectiveness. PubMatic also increased its focus on privacy regulations compliance, a move critical to securing advertiser and consumer trust in a shifting legal landscape.

Quarter in Review

In the fourth quarter of 2024, PubMatic reported an 8.9% decline in Non-GAAP EPS to $0.41, though this still exceeded analyst expectations by 78.3%. Revenue grew slightly by 1.1% compared to the same period in 2023, reaching $85.5 million. While revenue from CTV more than doubled, accounting for 20% of total revenue, total company revenue fell short of management's expectations, adversely affected by a reduction in spending from a major DSP buyer.

Despite the revenue shortfall, PubMatic managed to deliver an adjusted EBITDA of $37.6 million, beating its guidance range. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin also came in at 44%, down by 2 percentage points from the previous year. Management remains cautious, citing that headwinds related to the DSP buyer are expected to persist well into mid-2025, impacting short-term growth.

A noteworthy achievement was the expansion of the Supply Path Optimization (SPO) initiative, with 53% of total activities connected to SPO. This increase from 45% in the previous year signifies better engagement and efficiency with partners. Moreover, free cash flow decreased by 34% to $34.9 million, highlighting challenges in cash management and liquidity due to the ongoing DSP-related obstacles.

Outlook and Future Guidance

Management issued a conservative outlook for the first quarter of 2025, expecting revenue to range between $61 million and $63 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected between $5 million and $7 million. The company anticipates that areas unaffected by the DSP dynamics will grow by more than 15%, reflecting a focus on maintaining core business growth despite existing challenges.

Going forward, investors should watch for developments in strategic partnerships and technological enhancements, particularly as PubMatic continues to innovate with AI-driven advertising solutions. Management remains committed to navigating the ongoing DSP issues and ensuring compliance with rapidly changing global privacy regulations, aiming for stronger growth and improved financial performance in the latter half of 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 173% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PubMatic, Roku, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.