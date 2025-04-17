PubMatic to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

PubMatic will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, followed by a webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT.

PubMatic, Inc. will announce its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, after market close on May 8, 2025. The company will host a webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast through the Investor Relations section of PubMatic's website. Additionally, PubMatic focuses on enhancing digital advertising efficiency through its sell-side platform, empowering content creators to optimize inventory access and monetization while providing marketers with effective audience targeting. Since its inception in 2006, PubMatic has aimed to foster a transparent and thriving digital advertising ecosystem through innovative programmatic solutions.

Potential Positives

PubMatic will be releasing its financial results for Q1 2025, providing transparency and updates to investors and stakeholders.

The scheduled webcast allows for real-time engagement and discussion about the company's financial performance, enhancing investor communication.

PubMatic's independent status in the technology sector and its focus on maximizing customer value positions it well in the digital advertising market.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial guidance or expectations for the upcoming earnings report, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.



The announcement comes ahead of the earnings release, implying that any significant negative results could have an adverse effect on stock performance.



There is no mention of new product developments or advancements, which could be seen as a lack of innovation in a competitive industry.

$PUBM Insider Trading Activity

$PUBM insiders have traded $PUBM stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PUBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJEEV K. GOEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 201,006 shares for an estimated $2,603,347 .

. STEVEN PANTELICK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 76,264 shares for an estimated $943,260 .

. MUKUL KUMAR (PRESIDENT, ENGINEERING) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 51,881 shares for an estimated $819,001 .

. AMAR K. GOEL (CHAIRMAN, CHIEF INNOVATION OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,071 shares for an estimated $206,837 .

. PAULINA KLIMENKO (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,431 shares for an estimated $171,959 .

. ANDREW WOODS (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,010 shares for an estimated $153,232 .

. LISA GIMBEL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,826 shares for an estimated $58,348.

$PUBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $PUBM stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after market close on May 8, 2025. On that day, PubMatic will host a webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results.







What: PubMatic’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast



When: Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)



Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the News & Events section of PubMatic’s Investor Relations website:



https://investors.pubmatic.com















About PubMatic







PubMatic is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic’s infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, PubMatic improves outcomes for its customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.



