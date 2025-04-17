$PUBM stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PUBM stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,234,649 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PUBM:
$PUBM Insider Trading Activity
$PUBM insiders have traded $PUBM stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PUBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAJEEV K. GOEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 201,006 shares for an estimated $2,603,347.
- STEVEN PANTELICK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 76,264 shares for an estimated $943,260.
- MUKUL KUMAR (PRESIDENT, ENGINEERING) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 51,881 shares for an estimated $819,001.
- AMAR K. GOEL (CHAIRMAN, CHIEF INNOVATION OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,071 shares for an estimated $206,837.
- PAULINA KLIMENKO (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,431 shares for an estimated $171,959.
- ANDREW WOODS (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,010 shares for an estimated $153,232.
- LISA GIMBEL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,826 shares for an estimated $58,348.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PUBM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $PUBM stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AVESTAR CAPITAL, LLC added 320,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,700,800
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 269,217 shares (+377.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,954,797
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 194,002 shares (+94.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,849,889
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 163,979 shares (+263.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,408,851
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 156,095 shares (+76.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,293,035
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 145,641 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,139,466
- UBS GROUP AG added 133,062 shares (+156.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,954,680
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $PUBM on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.