$PUBM stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 17, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

$PUBM stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,234,649 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $PUBM:

$PUBM Insider Trading Activity

$PUBM insiders have traded $PUBM stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PUBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RAJEEV K. GOEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 201,006 shares for an estimated $2,603,347.
  • STEVEN PANTELICK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 76,264 shares for an estimated $943,260.
  • MUKUL KUMAR (PRESIDENT, ENGINEERING) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 51,881 shares for an estimated $819,001.
  • AMAR K. GOEL (CHAIRMAN, CHIEF INNOVATION OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,071 shares for an estimated $206,837.
  • PAULINA KLIMENKO (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,431 shares for an estimated $171,959.
  • ANDREW WOODS (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,010 shares for an estimated $153,232.
  • LISA GIMBEL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,826 shares for an estimated $58,348.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PUBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $PUBM stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $PUBM on Quiver Quantitative.

