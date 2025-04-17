$PUBM stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PUBM stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,234,649 of trading volume.

$PUBM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PUBM:

$PUBM insiders have traded $PUBM stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PUBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJEEV K. GOEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 201,006 shares for an estimated $2,603,347 .

. STEVEN PANTELICK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 76,264 shares for an estimated $943,260 .

. MUKUL KUMAR (PRESIDENT, ENGINEERING) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 51,881 shares for an estimated $819,001 .

. AMAR K. GOEL (CHAIRMAN, CHIEF INNOVATION OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,071 shares for an estimated $206,837 .

. PAULINA KLIMENKO (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,431 shares for an estimated $171,959 .

. ANDREW WOODS (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,010 shares for an estimated $153,232 .

. LISA GIMBEL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,826 shares for an estimated $58,348.

$PUBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $PUBM stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

