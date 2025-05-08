$PUBM Earnings Results: $PUBM Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PUBM ($PUBM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.21 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $63,830,000, beating estimates of $63,312,726 by $517,274.

$PUBM Insider Trading Activity

$PUBM insiders have traded $PUBM stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PUBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJEEV K. GOEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 201,006 shares for an estimated $2,487,466 .

. STEVEN PANTELICK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 76,264 shares for an estimated $924,767 .

. MUKUL KUMAR (PRESIDENT, ENGINEERING) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 51,881 shares for an estimated $819,001 .

. AMAR K. GOEL (CHAIRMAN, CHIEF INNOVATION OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,071 shares for an estimated $206,837 .

. PAULINA KLIMENKO (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,431 shares for an estimated $171,959 .

. ANDREW WOODS (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,010 shares for an estimated $153,232 .

. LISA GIMBEL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,826 shares for an estimated $58,348.

$PUBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $PUBM stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

