This Publishing Firm's AI Push Has Generated $100 Million. One Investor Just Increased Its Stake by $7 Million

Key Points

Access Investment Management bought 210,580 shares of John Wiley & Sons last quarter; the estimated trade size was $6.83 million (based on quarterly average prices).

The fund's quarter-end position value increased by $7.65 million, reflecting both share additions and stock price movement.

This change equates to about 2% of the fund's 13F reportable assets under management.

After the trade, the fund holds 366,520 shares valued at $13.96 million.

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On May 21, 2026, Access Investment Management disclosed a purchase of 210,580 shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY), an estimated $6.83 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 21, 2026, Access Investment Management increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 210,580 shares. The estimated value of shares purchased was $6.83 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The fund's quarter-end holding in John Wiley & Sons was 366,520 shares, with the position's value rising by $7.65 million due to both the additional shares and stock price appreciation.

What else to know

This was a buy, raising the fund's stake in John Wiley & Sons to 3.72% of its 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:JBL: $31.07 million (8.3% of AUM) NYSE:URI: $23.26 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSE:SF: $15.80 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE:APO: $15.76 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE:SON: $15.68 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of May 21, 2026, shares of John Wiley & Sons were priced at $41.87, up roughly 4% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 21, 2026) $41.87 Market capitalization $2.22 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.67 billion Net income (TTM) $154.36 million

Company snapshot

John Wiley & Sons offers scientific, technical, and medical journals, digital and print books, courseware, test preparation, and education services across three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services.

The firm generates revenue primarily through subscription fees, content licensing, direct sales of educational materials, and online program management services for higher education institutions.

Its main customers include research libraries, academic institutions, corporations, professionals, students, and learned societies worldwide.

John Wiley & Sons is a global leader in research publishing and education, serving academic, professional, and institutional markets. The company leverages its extensive content portfolio and digital platforms to deliver value-added services and learning solutions. Its diversified revenue streams and strong presence in academic and professional publishing underpin its competitive position in the global knowledge economy.

What this transaction means for investors

Wiley isn't a flashy AI stock, but it’s certainly leaning into leveraging its proprietary content and partner network to drive growth and efficiency, and that thesis appears to be gaining traction. In its latest quarter, Wiley generated $410 million in revenue, up 1%, while operating income jumped 21% to $63 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 12% to $105 million, and the company reported roughly $42 million in AI-related revenue year-to-date. Management also noted it recently surpassed $100 million in cumulative AI revenue and signed additional partnerships tied to AI applications in healthcare and research.



Just as important, Wiley's cash generation is improving. Operating cash flow climbed to $103 million year-to-date from $52 million a year earlier, while free cash flow improved to $56 million from negative $1 million. Management remains on track for approximately $200 million in free cash flow this fiscal year.



For long-term investors, this legacy company’s use of AI will certainly be important to watch. If Wiley can continue converting its intellectual property into recurring AI revenue while expanding margins, today's valuation could look more attractive than its modest stock performance suggests.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.