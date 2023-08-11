Publishers, Internet Archive agree to streamline digital book-lending case

By Blake Brittain

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Internet Archive and a group of leading book publishers told a Manhattan federal court on Friday that they have resolved aspects of their legal battle over the Archive's digital lending of their scanned books.

If accepted, the consent judgment would settle questions over potential money damages in the case and the scope of a ban on the Archive's lending and would clear the way for the Archive to appeal U.S. District Judge John Koeltl's decision that it infringed the publishers' copyrights.

The proposed order would require the Archive to pay Lagardere SCA's LAGA.PA Hachette Book Group, News Corp's NWSA.O HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley & Sons WLY.N and Bertelsmann SE & Co's BTGGg.F Penguin Random House an undisclosed amount of money if it loses its appeal.

The order would also permanently block the Archive from lending out copies of the publishers' books without permission, pending the result of the appeal. They asked Koeltl to resolve a dispute over whether the order will apply only to the publishers' books that are already available for electronic licensing or books commercially available in any format.

The Internet Archive said in a blog post that the fight was "far from over," and founder Brewster Kahle said in a statement that "we must have strong libraries, which is why we are appealing this decision."

Maria Pallante, the CEO of the Association of American Publishers, said in a statement that the plaintiffs were "extremely pleased" with the proposed injunction, which will "extend not only to the Plaintiffs' 127 works in suit but also to thousands of other literary works in their catalogs."

The publishers sued in 2020 over the Archive's free lending of scanned copies of their print books, which began after libraries closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Archive compared its "controlled digital lending" to traditional library lending and argued its practices were protected by the copyright doctrine of fair use, which allows for the unlicensed use of others' works in some circumstances.

The publishers have called the Archive's program a front for mass copyright infringement.

Koeltl said in March that the Archive did not warrant fair-use protection from the publishers' case, as its copies merely replaced authorized e-books that publishers license to traditional libraries.

The case is Hachette Book Group Inc v. Internet Archive, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:20-cv-04160.

For the Internet Archive: Joe Gratz of Morrison & Foerster

For the publishers: Elizabeth McNamara of Davis Wright Tremaine

