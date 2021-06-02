Publisher Bloomsbury sets special dividend as lockdown reading boosts earnings

June 2 (Reuters) - London-based Bloomsbury Publishing BLPU.L declared a special dividend and posted a 22% surge in annual earnings on Wednesday, as people turned to books during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Harry Potter publisher, which also expects current-year results to be ahead of market estimates, said profit before taxation and highlighted items rose to 19.2 million pounds ($27.17 million) in the 12 months to Feb. 28 from 15.7 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7066 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

