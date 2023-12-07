News & Insights

Publisher Bloomsbury expects fantasy novels demand to lift annual earnings

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

December 07, 2023 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Adds details on demand for fantasy novels in paragraph 2 & 3, non-consumer division in paragraph 5

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury Publishing BLPU.L forecast annual profit and revenue ahead of market expectations on Thursday, encouraged by readers picking up more fantasy fiction novels by authors such as Sarah J. Maas and J.K. Rowling.

Demand for several books including "Harry Potter Wizarding Almanac", the official companion to J.K. Rowling's books and children's' Christmas book "We're Going on a Sleigh Ride" has been on the rise in the recent months, the London-listed publisher said.

"I am delighted to report a strong period of trading which is principally driven by the continued phenomenal demand for fantasy fiction," CEO Nigel Newton said in a statement.

Analysts on average expect full-year profit before tax and highlighted items to be 32.9 million pounds ($41.3 million), with revenue of 274.2 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

The publisher, best known for picking up J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series in 1997 after its rejection by a dozen others, said its non-consumer division which includes digital academic resources, was trading in line with expectations.

($1 = 0.7961 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.