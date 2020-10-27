Publicly Traded INX Crypto Exchange to Acquire Broker-Dealer Openfinance

INX Limited, a cryptocurrency exchange that went public on Ethereum last month, has agreed to buy U.S. broker-dealer Openfinance Securities, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.

INX will also acquire Chicago-based Openfinance’s alternative trading system, digital asset listings, client base and licenses.

INX aims to bolster its status as a provider of novel trading and capital-raising instruments through the acquisition.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Read more: INX Crypto Exchange Has Started Distributing Tokens From Its Blockchain-Based IPO

