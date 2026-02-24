Publicis Groupe S.A. - Depositary Receipt (PUBGY) Price Target Increased by 14.68% to 64.81

The average one-year price target for Publicis Groupe S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PUBGY) has been revised to $64.81 / share. This is an increase of 14.68% from the prior estimate of $56.52 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $42.78 to a high of $93.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 138.11% from the latest reported closing price of $27.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Publicis Groupe S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUBGY is 0.28%, an increase of 19.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 593K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altrius Capital Management holds 358K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares , representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBGY by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 67K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBGY by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Delphi Management holds 56K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBGY by 10.26% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 14.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBGY by 26.21% over the last quarter.

