Publicis Groupe SA - ADR (PUBGY) Declares $0.78 Dividend

Publicis Groupe SA - ADR said on June 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.78 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Publicis Groupe SA - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUBGY is 0.02%, an increase of 81.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 77.21% to 49K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.59% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Publicis Groupe SA - ADR is 35.13. The forecasts range from a low of 16.31 to a high of $48.51. The average price target represents an increase of 78.59% from its latest reported closing price of 19.67.

The projected annual revenue for Publicis Groupe SA - ADR is 13,116MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 43.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBGY by 81.13% over the last quarter.

