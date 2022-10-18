Publicis Groupe Q3 Revenues Climb; Lifts FY22 Revenue, Margin View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French advertising company Publicis Groupe (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net revenue climbed 23.5 percent to 3.24 billion euros from last year's 2.62 billion euros. All regions recorded strong double-digit revenue growth in the quarter.

Organic revenue growth in the quarter was 10.3 percent, ahead of expectations.

North America revenues were 2.08 billion euros, up 29.6 percent on a reported basis and up 11 percent organically. Revenues from Europe went up 12.1 percent, and the growth was 14 percent in Asia Pacific, 17 percent in Middle East & Africa and 29.8 percent in Latin America.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, said, "Our Q3 numbers are clearly encouraging. But what really stands out is our performance versus pre-pandemic levels. Compared to 2019, we've seen our organic growth accelerate to +16 percent in Q3. This demonstrates our ability to more than withstand the ups and downs of the global economy, and makes us confident in our ability to face ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties."

Looking ahead, the company raised its fiscal 2022 outlook a second time this year after a third quarter of double-digit growth and upgraded expectations for the fourth quarter.

The company now expects to deliver annual organic growth at around 8.5 percent, compared to previously expected growth of 6 percent to 7 percent.

Operating margin rate is now expected to be at close to 18 percent, versus 17.5 percent to 18 percent expected previously.

