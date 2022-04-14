Publicis Groupe Q1 Organic Growth In Revenue At 10.5%; Confirms 2022 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Publicis Groupe (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) reported that its first quarter net revenue was 2.80 billion euros, up 17.1% from 2.39 billion euros, last year. Organic growth was 10.5%, for the quarter.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, said: "All of our regions performed well. The organic growth of the U.S. at +8% confirms the country's continued dynamic with a good performance of Epsilon at its core. Europe posted robust recovery at 15% organic growth, fueled by France and the U.K. Meanwhile, in Asia, we also delivered very solid numbers, with 14% organically and double-digit growth once again in China."

Publicis is confident in its ability to deliver on all of the 2022 targets, with organic growth now at the upper-end of its previous 4 to 5% range. The Groupe confirmed its 2022 guidance of circa 17.5% operating margin rate and circa 1.4 billion euros of free cash flow before change in working capital.

