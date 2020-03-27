Publicis Groupe Issues Update On Impact From COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Publicis Groupe (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) stated that, due to the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group has decided not to give any guidance until further notice. The Groupe indicated that revenues at end of February were in line with its 2020 roadmap.

The Groupe noted ninety-five per cent of its talent around the world are connected and equipped to work from home, supporting clients. Publicis Groupe said it will continue to protect all its stakeholders' interests and to rigorously manage all costs, particularly during the period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.