Publicis Groupe (ENXTPA:PUB) Price Target Increased by 11.14% to 103.24

The average one-year price target for Publicis Groupe (ENXTPA:PUB) has been revised to 103.24 / share. This is an increase of 11.14% from the prior estimate of 92.89 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.72 to a high of 118.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.02% from the latest reported closing price of 97.38 / share.

Publicis Groupe Maintains 3.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.49%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.96%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Publicis Groupe. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUB is 0.34%, an increase of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.53% to 63,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 8,297K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,288K shares, representing an increase of 12.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 17.62% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 7,487K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,167K shares, representing an increase of 17.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 30.53% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 5,824K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,071K shares, representing an increase of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 15.78% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,595K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,625K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 5.56% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 4,892K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

