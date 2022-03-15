Publicis exits Russian market, cedes control to local management

Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Publicis, the world’s third-biggest advertising agency, on Tuesday said it will cut its ties with Russia by ceding the ownership of its agencies to local management, effective immediately.

Publicis is handing over control of its Russian operations to Sergey Koptev, founding chairman of Publicis in Russia, with the clear contractual condition of ensuring a future for employees there, the French company said.

"We were determined to take the necessary time to come up with a solution that was truly people-first, because our 1,200 employees in Russia are our people too. We couldn't just abandon them," Chief Executive Officer Arthur Sadoun said in a statement.

The safety of Publicis' employees in Ukraine remains the company's number one focus, Sadoun added.

"We are in daily contact with all 350 of them on an individual basis and doing everything we can to protect them," Publicis' Chief Executive Officer said, referring to psychological support, help with visas and guaranteed salaries for the entire year.

The group said in February that its activities in central and eastern Europe accounted for 2% of its fourth quarter net revenue, adding that creative and media divisions in this region were both seeing double-digit growth.

