Publicis brings forward Q1 revenue pubication to April 13

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's Publicis is bringing forward the publication of its first-quarter revenue figures by ten days to Monday, a spokeswoman said.

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - France's Publicis is bringing forward the publication of its first-quarter revenue figures by ten days to Monday, a spokeswoman said.

The world's third-biggest advertising company said last month it was no longer giving any financial guidance due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Mark Potter) ((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5054;)) Keywords: PUBLICIS RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters