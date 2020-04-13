Publicis brings forward Q1 revenue pubication to April 13

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - France's Publicis is bringing forward the publication of its first-quarter revenue figures by ten days to Monday, a spokeswoman said.

The world's third-biggest advertising company said last month it was no longer giving any financial guidance due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Mark Potter) ((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5054;)) Keywords: PUBLICIS RESULTS/ (URGENT)

