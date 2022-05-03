Publicis acquires e-commerce software company Profitero for 200 mln euros

French advertising company Publicis SA said on Tuesday it would acquire Profitero, a global e-commerce software platform as it seeks to step up its clout in the online retail sector.

Profitero, which employs 300 staff, is assisting brands in their sales performances and profitability across 700 retail websites across the world, Publicis said in a statement.

The deal was worth 200 million euros ($210.58 million), the company told Reuters, confirming a media report.

Profitero will remain an individual company within the Publicis group, it added.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

