Public Storage's Q3 FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, '25 View Raised

Public Storage PSA reported third-quarter 2025 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $4.31, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.24. Also, the figure increased 2.6% year over year.

Results were backed by higher realized annual rent per occupied square foot, though a fall in occupancy partly offset the upside. PSA also raised its outlook, backed by stabilizing operations, supply declines and accelerated acquisition volume.

Quarterly revenues of $1.22 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion. Revenues were also up 3.1% year over year.

Behind PSA’s Headlines

Public Storage’s same-store revenues remained flat year over year at $948.9 million in the third quarter due to higher realized annual rent per occupied square foot, offset by a decline in occupancy. This storage REIT witnessed a 0.6% increase in realized annual rental income per occupied square foot to $22.67. The weighted average square foot occupancy of 92.2% was down 0.5% year over year. Our estimate stood at 92%.

The cost of operations for same-store facilities decreased 0.6% year over year to $203.7 million, due to a reduction in all the expenses except for property taxes.

PSA’s same-store net operating income (NOI) remained flat year over year at $717.1 million. However, this REIT’s NOI growth from non-same-store facilities was $21.5 million due to the impact of newly acquired facilities and the lease-up of development/expansion properties.

The company achieved a 78.5% same-store direct NOI margin in the quarter, up 0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Interest expenses increased 7.3% year over year to $79.7 million in the third quarter, marginally below our estimate of $80.3 million.

PSA’s Portfolio Activity

In the third quarter, Public Storage acquired 49 self-storage facilities, comprising 3.4 million net rentable square feet of space, for $511.4 million. Following Sept. 30, 2025, PSA acquired or was under contract to acquire 12 self-storage facilities with 0.9 million net rentable square feet for $119.9 million.

During the quarter, PSA completed several expansion projects, which together added 0.3 million net rentable square feet, costing $60.4 million.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Public Storage had several facilities in development (expected to contribute around 2.6 million net rentable square feet), estimated to cost $483.8 million, and various expansion projects (expected to contribute around 1.3 million net rentable square feet), estimated to cost $165.4 million. It expects to incur the remaining $381.4 million of development costs related to these projects over the next 18 to 24 months.

PSA’s Balance Sheet Position

Public Storage exited the third quarter of 2025 with $296.5 million of cash and equivalents, down from $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2025.

PSA’s 2025 Guidance

Public Storage has raised its 2025 core FFO per share projections to the $16.70-$17.00 band, up from the $16.45-$17.00 range guided earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $16.85 and lies within the guided range.

The company’s full-year assumption is backed by a 0.3% decline to 0.3% growth (previously down 1.3% to 0.8% growth) in same-store revenues, a 1.8% to 2.8% rise (previously 2.3% to 3.0%) in same-store expenses and a 1.2% decline to 0.2% decline (previously down 2.6% to 0.3% growth) in same-store NOI.

Further, the company projects $370 million in development openings and expects capital expenditures relating to the maintenance of real estate facilities amounting to $175 million and $75 million in energy efficiencies.

Public Storage currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Public Storage Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Public Storage price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Public Storage Quote

Performance of Another Self-Storage REIT

Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR reported third-quarter 2025 core FFO per share of $2.08, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.06. The figure increased 0.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Results reflected a year-over-year rise in revenues due to growth in occupancy. However, high same-store expenses and interest expenses during the quarter were a spoilsport. Extra Space Storage carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Upcoming Earnings Release

We now look forward to the earnings release of another REIT — Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT — which is slated to report on Oct. 31.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Federal Realty’s third-quarter 2025 normalized FFO per share stands at $1.76, indicating a 2.9% increase year over year. FRT currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Public Storage (PSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.