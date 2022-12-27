Markets
PSA.PRF

Public Storage's Preferred Stock, Series F Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

December 27, 2022 — 04:01 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRF was trading at a 13.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.11% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F :

PSA.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 0.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EJFA
 Institutional Holders of EPRO
 TAIT Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSA.PRF
PSA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.