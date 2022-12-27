Public Storage's Preferred Stock, Series F Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRF was trading at a 13.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.11% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F :
In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 0.6%.
