Public Storage's Preferred Stock, Series F Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2876), with shares changing hands as low as $25.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.34% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRF was trading at a 4.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 38.62% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F :

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) is currently off about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 1.1%.

