Public Storage's Preferred Stock, Series F Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.39 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.30% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRF was trading at a 5.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.70% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRF shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F :

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 0.6%.

