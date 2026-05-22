Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series S Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRS shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRS, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S:
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
In Friday trading, Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S (Symbol: PSA.PRS) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.
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