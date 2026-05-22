Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series S Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S (Symbol: PSA.PRS) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0248), with shares changing hands as low as $15.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRS was trading at a 36.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.17% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRS shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRS, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S (Symbol: PSA.PRS) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

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