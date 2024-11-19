Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series S Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRS shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRS, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S:
In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S (Symbol: PSA.PRS) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 0.2%.
