Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series R Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRR shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.0% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser R:
In Monday trading, Public Storage's 4.0% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.7%.
Further PSA.PRR Research:
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