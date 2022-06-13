Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series P Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Public Storage's 6.5% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $17.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.20% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRP was trading at a 25.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.73% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRP shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 6.5% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series P:

In Monday trading, Public Storage's 6.5% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) is currently off about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.