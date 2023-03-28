Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series O Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Storage's 6.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series O (Symbol: PSA.PRO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.975), with shares changing hands as low as $17.66 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.15% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRO was trading at a 28.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.21% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRO shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 6.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series O :

In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 6.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series O (Symbol: PSA.PRO) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 1.6%.

