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PSA.PRN

Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series N Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

July 15, 2026 — 03:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $14.89 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.11% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRN was trading at a 40.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.38% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRN shares, versus PSA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N:

PSA.PRN+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 0.8%.

Further PSA.PRN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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