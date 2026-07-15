Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series N Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRN shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N:
In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 0.8%.
Further PSA.PRN Research:
- Historical PE Ratio
- Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
- Information Technology Services Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.